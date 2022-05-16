5 Essentials for a summer picnic

Soulshine Soiree has you covered with all the "must haves"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather is warming up. Which is the perfect time to sit outside and enjoy a beautiful picnic!

Here to talk about some of the essentials you'll need for your next summer picnic are Stephanie and Porter from Soulshine Soiree Picnics!

Locally owned, they take the mystery and stress out of planning the perfect picnic. They specialize in creating unique and memorable experiences by setting the perfect scene for any small gathering.

Utilizing hand-picked decorative items accompanied by custom charcuterie boards and more.

Stephanie and Porter tell us, they've set up everything from picnics to proposals, even photo shoots for families to gather around their tables and picnic set ups.

Each Soulshine Soiree is set in a unique spot: think local parks, lakeside settings, your backyard or maybe a favorite winery. Soulshine Soiree focuses on creating a comfortable, decorated setting with instagram worthy essentials as well as fun add-ons for you to relax, socialize, eat, drink & be merry. The best part is they do 100% of the setup and breakdown so that you can just show up and enjoy! To book with them or learn more go to: soulshinesoiree.com

