5 exercises to get your arms in shape

Trainer, Lynn Fernandez, breaks down the Dat Fit Training way to better, stronger arms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your body active and moving, and all you need is a dumbbell and a chair and of course your body weight. Today Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training is going to take us through Arm Exercises that will get those biceps and triceps in shape.

“I have five exercises that will improve your muscles in your arms if you do them regularly” says Fernandez. For each exercise you can do 10 – 15 repetitions depending on how heavy the dumbbell is. If the dumbbell is too heavy get a lighter dumbbell or use no weight at all.

Here are the exercises:

1. Cross body bicep curl - a good exercises that targets the biceps. If you have lighter weight you can pick up speed and pace of the movement.

2. Plank up downs – Plank up downs can be done from your knees or in plank position. First go down onto left elbow then down to right elbow. Next lift up on Left hand back to plank position and then to right hand. Lastly repeat exercise by alternating sides.

3. Triceps dips – Get a chair that you can hang off the edge of just being supported by your hands and feet in a seated position. Next dip arms at 70-90 degrees angle and then back to starting position. Repeat exercise!

4. Front raise to lateral raise – Stand and grab dumbbells and place your hands at your side. Laterally raise hands to shoulder level making the letter T with your body. Next return back to original position. Next, lift hand in front your body just above chest level almost touching dumbbells. Return to starting position. Repeat exercise.

5. Bear plank Shoulder tap – This is great exercise to work arms but also entire body. Get in a Bear Squatted Position on the floor - on your hands and balls of your feet, knees 6” off the ground. Now with Left hand tap Right Shoulder and then switch. Do this exercise for time 30 seconds or repetitions. Your choice.