5 tips to live better in the midst of confusing times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent NYTimes article suggested that due to the pandemic, many people were languishing instead of flourishing. It went on to say that languishing is in the middle of depression and flourishing. People have not been depressed in the classic sense through the pandemic but have felt listless and lost instead. That is to say that they have had energy to put towards endeavors but confusion and lack of focus. It is just a feeling of “blah”.
So how can we get to a place of flourishing? As the pandemic most likely continues for the foreseeable future, how can we cope well? There are specific things we can do to reengage with life and be energized again. To flourish is simply to be healthy and engaged.
- Make meaning of suffering- this year and a half has been hard but we often grow through hardship. To understand meaning and purpose is a critical way to move forward. What have you learned about yourself this year?
- Gratitude- With a year like this it might be hard to feel grateful. For many though there have been unexpected blessings this year along with the hardships.
- Focus on this 24 hours-Being present today reduces anxiety and makes gratitude easier.
- Be well connected to community- This has been a very hard year for relationships. We have been forced to be more isolated from each other and that is very unhealthy. Now that there are at least lighter restrictions, it is best to proactively engage with loved ones.
- If you are really off track with healthy habits since the pandemic started, it is best to pick one or two things you’d like to reestablish and start very very small.