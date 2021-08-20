5 tips to live better in the midst of confusing times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent NYTimes article suggested that due to the pandemic, many people were languishing instead of flourishing. It went on to say that languishing is in the middle of depression and flourishing. People have not been depressed in the classic sense through the pandemic but have felt listless and lost instead. That is to say that they have had energy to put towards endeavors but confusion and lack of focus. It is just a feeling of “blah”.