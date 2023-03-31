5 Tips to sell your home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wanting to sell your home but feel overwhelmed at the thought of getting it ready to put on the market? Please join Laurie Martin, the owner of Simplicity Organizers, and her client, Rainey Carey, who recently sold her house thanks to the help of a professional organizing company. “I lived in my home for ten years, I needed a change so I contacted my friend Laurie Martin from Simplicity organizers” says Carey. She goes on to say “I accumulated so much stuff, I needed help badly.” “You never really know how much stuff you’ve accumulated until you move” says Martin. “As a seller, your job is to create an environment where the buyer can see themselves living in that space.”