5 Tips to sell your home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wanting to sell your home but feel overwhelmed at the thought of getting it ready to put on the market? Please join Laurie Martin, the owner of Simplicity Organizers, and her client, Rainey Carey, who recently sold her house thanks to the help of a professional organizing company. “I lived in my home for ten years, I needed a change so I contacted my friend Laurie Martin from Simplicity organizers” says Carey. She goes on to say “I accumulated so much stuff, I needed help badly.” “You never really know how much stuff you’ve accumulated until you move” says Martin. “As a seller, your job is to create an environment where the buyer can see themselves living in that space.”
Here are 5 simple steps
- Make a list. Write down every room in your house, prioritize that list and estimate on how long it will take you to declutter.
- Stay focused on one room at a time. Avoid zig zag organizing.
- Pull everything out. You make decisions differently when items are outside their normal space.
- Sort it into 3 categories- Keep, donate/ give to someone, toss.
- Keep only what you use and love. For every item that you keep- you will have to spend more money on packing paper, moving boxes, packers, movers, and most importantly remembering that you have to find a new location for it at your next home.
For more tips on declutter and organizing your home, you can contact Laurie at www.simplicity-organizers.com
