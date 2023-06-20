Slow Down & learn to laugh at work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We hear a lot about the importance of good mental health especially on the job. This morning we're zoning in on 5 ways to enhance your mental health.



We've seen so many changes over the past two and a half three years and

research show that 21% of adults are experiencing at least some sort of mental struggle or illness. Over the past two years, corporate culture and work environments have undergone a significant transformation from the pandemic and remote work to quiet quitting and layoffs. Workers are highly affected by it . Roughly 50 million people are experiencing some form of mental illness. With so many people affected by this, it is gravely important that we take time to mind our mental health while on the job.

TALK IT OUT – Sometimes when we are having a hard day or things are tough at home, we need a listening ear – just someone we can talk to who can empathize or relate to what you are going through. It may have nothing to do with work but being able to release these toxic emotions could be all that is needed to get through the day in a healthy way. In short, don’t stuff your feelings.

2. USE EAP & WELLNESS PROGRAMS – Take advantage of your company’s Employee Assistance Program. You can get life and career advice from a licensed professional and you can receive free counseling sessions for yourself and dependents. If your company has any Wellness Programs, be sure to find out what they are and use those services (massage vouchers or gym membership payments, etc). These services are in place to help you with your mental and physical health.

3. CONNECT WITH OTHERS – We are social beings. Find time in your schedule to go on break with a colleague. Get away from the office and go out to lunch with a friend or group of friends. This goes double for fully remote workers. Do virtual lunches or Happy Hours if your team is in other states.

4. LEARN TO LAUGH – Laughter literally does the entire body good - Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain. This seems to be a lost art but seek out ways to laugh!

5. SLOW DOWN – Rest and Relaxation is not a sin. Most of us treat it as though it is because it seems unproductive or futile; however, it is needed in order to get rejuvenated and re-fueled to do all of life’s demands. It’s not wasted time to slow down, it will literally save your (mental) health.