Get new floors before the kids head back to school

50 Floor is an in-home shopping experience. You set up a time sit back relax and 50 Floor will bring everything you need to change and upgrade the look of your flooring. They offer a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They make the process so easy and they will make sure they remove the big items of furniture out the way. You take care of your personal items. Get ready for an amazing transformation in just one day. Whether its carpet, hardwood, laminate 50 floor has it all. They will help you pick out what flooring will complement your home. And in one day your home just got a major facelift. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home. 50 Floor has there July special of free installation. That’s a huge savings that will allow you to do more. You can visit 50Floor.com or call 877- 50-Floor or just scan the QR Code that appears on your screen. Don't wait, get your floors done now.