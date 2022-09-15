Get free installation from 50 Floor in September

They can upgrade, or swap out your floors in just one day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It is hard to believe September is half over. And as crazy as it sounds it won't be long now before holidays and entertaining. So now is the perfect time to re-do those floors while you still have some down time. Guenn Schneider from 50 floor joined Charlotte Today to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors without you ever having to move a single piece of furniture.

50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions. 50 Floor will move your furniture, remove your old flooring, haul it away, and install the new flooring. Most jobs are done in just a day. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home.

If you would like more information about 50 Floor scan their QRcode or give them a call at 877-50-Floor or visit them at https://www.50Floor.com. Don't forget to ask about 0% financing and to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. Also 50 Floor is offering free installation in the month of September.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

