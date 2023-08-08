53 Ideas Pitch Competition sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

Jagid by Jexsii is the 53 ideas Pitch Winner

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

53 Ideas Pitch competition has landed another winner. Tequia Williams, a local entrepreneur and owner of Jexsii, joined Charlotte Today to talk about her recent win.

“I am so excited to be the winner of the 53 Ideas Pitch Competition (led by South Piedmont Community College Small Business Center with sponsorship from Fifth Third Bank)” says Williams. “The $10K prize will come in handy and let me continue to grow my business” says Williams. She adds “the money will help dramatically with inventory and production molds.” “I feel so honored and blessed.” “This tool has been 9 years in the making.”

“As a woman with tight curls, I've purchased and used dozens of detangling tools marketed to textured hair.” “I've been told that my natural hair is bad, unmanageable, too kinky, and too complicated.” “But the real problem was the lack of hair tools designed exclusively to manage my tight curls.” “I'm so excited to share this journey with you as we create trailblazing hair tools & accessories that keep tight curls at the center of the design process.” Jetsii is trailblazing a personalized TIGHT CURL Detangling﻿﻿ brush. The hair detangling tool JAGID Has Over 10 Different Features & Built-in Options, Enabling Customization to Your Specific Tight Curl Needs.

If you'd like to learn more about how fifth third can help your business, 53.com/businessbanking.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.