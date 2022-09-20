86 Spirits' top picks around town for non-alcoholic drinks

Kerri shares some of her favorites spots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our next guest is a longtime friend of the show - Kerri Fitzgerald with '86 Spirits.'

Typically we're making alcohol free versions of happy hour favorites with '86 Spirits' but today we're focusing on some of Kerri's top picks around town for people who maybe love to go out - but don't necessarily like to drink.

Fitzgerald says, “Mixing dating and drinking especially if you are looking for non-alcoholic options can be difficult”. She adds “In fact so many people like myself don’t go out on dates because we think there aren't many options out there“.

On Tuesday, we highlighted some of her top picks for food, fun and non-alcoholic drinks.

Here are a few spots Fitzgerald recommends you try: Tommy’s Pub, The Wine Loft, Dilworth Tasting Room, Vintage Charlotte and Stroke.

Fitzgerald says - they're great options for the non-drinker. You definitely won’t feel out of place and can enjoy all the food and festivities. Visit 86Spirits on Instagram for more great options.

