9Round Cotswold is helping raise funds for LLS

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE, Va. — Man & Woman of the Year is philanthropic competition to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. Candidates form powerful fundraising teams and compete in honor of two local children who are blood cancer survivors.

9Round Cotswold will be helping raise funds by offering free workouts with donations. If you donate $25 you will get one free workout. If you donate $40, you'll get a week free. If you donate $100 you'll get a month of workouts at 9Round Cotswold.