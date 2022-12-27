A band workout for your Booty

Lynn Fernandez with Dat Fit shares 4 exercises to shape your Glutes

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to work on that Booty.

Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training has a great work out for us and

all we need is resistance bands.

“Bands offer extra resistance to your work out. You can increase or decrease the resistance by purchasing Bands with different strengths. The bands are very affordable and will give you a solid workout” says Fernandez

Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1. Banded jumping jacks 20 reps

Exercise 2. Banded Kick- backs 20 each side

Exercise 3. Banded side squats 20 each side

Exercise 4. Side leg lifts 20 each side

Repeat for 3 rounds

For more information visit Lynn on Instagram @DatFitTraining

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.