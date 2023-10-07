A camp themed menu at Billy Sunday

They have an entire menu of camp inspired snacks and cocktails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our friends at Billy Sunday Charlotte have launched a brand new themed menu called CAMP and today Assistant General Manager Brian DuBois joined Charlotte Today to give us a taste.

Cocktails:

Lost In The Woods - Maker's Cask, maple, oak and pecan bitters (smoked)

Juice Box - Gin, pisco, concord grape, lemon, sparkling water

Gone Fishin'- Bacardi Silver, honeydew, mint, lime

Capture The Flag- Ketel One Vodka, strawberry, lemon

*$1 of each Capture The Flag cocktail will be donated to Foster Village Charlotte (https://www.fostervillagecharlotte.org/)

Food specials:

Hot Dog - Hot dog with ketchup or mustard - and your choice of Fritos or Cheetos

Trail Mix - Pecans, cashews, peanuts, chocolate candies, golden raisins, and chocolate chips

Let’s Get Toasted S’more Pack - Marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers

Details:

- Available through the end of July

- Hours: Monday-Thursday 5pm-10pm / Friday 4pm-12am / Saturday 12pm-12am / Sunday 12pm-10pm

No reservations, first come first serve!

Be sure to follow them on @billysundaycharlotte for more information, dates, and tickets!

