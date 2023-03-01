A Chair Workout for Seniors

Get fit right in your chair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We know that it may be hard for seniors to get to the gym on a regular basis . So today we have a workout you can do right from you home and in your chair. Here with some great chair exercises is Fitness Trainor, Asun Peterson, from Upscale Fitness. Just because you’re busy or can’t get to the gym doesn’t mean you cannot get in a good workout. Today we will do a workout featuring your chair. “A chair will add much stability and confidence when seniors are doing somewhat challenging exercises. Get ready for a good workout” says Peterson.

Here are a list of chair exercises:

Exercise 1: Chair Squats – will work the entire glute and leg area. Sit in the a sturdy chair and stand keeping your back straight . Next squat back down keeping your back upright! Let your butt light touch the chair on the way down and then head back to the standing position. Repeat exercise.

Exercise 2: Chair Balance Towel Shoulder press – Stand up and grab a towel or pillow and hold it shoulder width apart. Now with a split stance press the towel above your head. This exercise works on range of motion and stability. You can also make this a challenge by standing on 1 foot and pressing the towel above your head. Do what is comfortable. This exercise can be done from your chair as well. Repeat exercise.

Exercise 3: Chair Oblique Crunch – Obliques are part of your core and responsible for stability of the body. Sit in your chair with both hands on the back of your head and legs spread wide apart. Now lean from one side to the other. Your left elbow should go towards your left knee and then back to the right. Repeat the exercise.

“These exercises with the aid of a chair can be safe and allow for good range of motion. Take your time as you work your way thru these exercises” says Peterson. A couple of rounds of the exercise in the comfort of your chair is all you need.