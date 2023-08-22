A delicious dish from the First Runner up to the Pastry Chef of the Year at the NCRLA Chef Showdown

“The Dogwood Beehive” dish gave Savanna this honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In May, Savanna competed in one of the five preliminary rounds of the NCRLA Chef Showdown competition and then was one of 19 chefs to move on to the two regional rounds held in July. In all 94 chefs from across the state were involved in the 2023 NCRLA Chef Showdown culinary rounds of competition.

Savanna was one of 5 pastry chefs from across the state to move on to the NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 14, at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.

At the culmination of the event on Aug 14, Savanna was awarded with the First Runner up to the Pastry Chef of the Year honors. This makes her a member of the 2023 GotToBeNC culinary ambassador team.

For a list of all the other winners go to NCChefShowdown.com

At the sold out event 500+ guests enjoyed eating and drinking locally, enjoying samples from 14 chefs making savory dishes, 5 chefs makings desserts and six mixologists each crafting a cocktail and a mocktail

Each of the dishes and drinks at the competition feature local NC ingredients. In all, the chefs from across the state featured over 500 area farms in their dishes and in their drinks.

This is Savanna's third year of competition; Her desserts always have a story that starts with her Grammy. The story of this sweet little treat revolves around bees and honey.

