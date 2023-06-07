A delicious summer recipe

You can learn to make this dish at The Foodie School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Salmon Stuffed Cucumbers

Ingredients

● 1 large English cucumber

● 4 oz. Smoked Salmon

● 1/2 Cup Cream Cheese, softened

● 1 Scallion, minced

● Zest of 1 Lemon, juice if needed

● 1 tsp. Capers

● 2 Sprigs Fresh Dill

● Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions

In a food processor, mix cream cheese with dill, lemon zest, and scallion. Season to taste with salt and pepper, lemon. Place in a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Peel or stripe a cucumber and then cut into 1-inch segments. Hollow each segment out with a melon baller. Fill each cavity with a piece of the salmon, then the cream cheese mixture. Garnish with capers and a small sprig of dill.

Prep/Equipment

● Zesters

● Hullers

● Piping Bags with Star Tip

● Melon Baller

● Cuisinart

