A delicious twist on meatloaf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stuffed Italian Meatloaf

Serves 4-6

1.5 lb Ground Turkey or Ground Beef

2 Beaten Egg

1 Cup Breadcrumbs or GF Breadcrumbs

1 Small Onion, Finely Diced

1 Cup Shredded Parmesan Cheese

2 tsp Salt, 1 tsp pepper

8 Oz Mozzarella Cheese

1 12 oz Bag Baby Spinach, Wilted, Squeezed of liquid and Chopped (or thawed frozen spinach)

1 Pint Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata or Mushroom Marinara or Vodka Sauce

In a bowl, mix first 6 ingredients. Spray a foil lined cookie sheet and form 2/3 of the meat mixture into a loaf with your hands. Push in a shallow spot for the filling to go lengthwise down the center of the meatloaf. Fill with 1/2 of the Mozzarella cheese, then top with spinach. Cover with remaining meat mixture and seal all around. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and top with remaining Mozzarella Cheese and put back in the oven for 10 more minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes, slice and serve topped with your favorite Cannizzaro Sauce!

For mor great recipes visit Cannizzarofamglia.com and to order from the Farmers market click on Home | Cannizzaro Famiglia, LLC.

