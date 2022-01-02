A fantastic workout, no gym required!

All you need is a towel and a chair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Exercises you can do right from your chair Motivational fitness coach Meghan Trainor, has some exercises that will help you get into shape. Grab a towel and let’s get started with the upper body.

Exercise 1: Overhead Front Raises

This is a good upper body core exercise. It engages your core as well as your lats and arms and pectoral muscles. Repetition is key.

Exercise 2: Overhead Pull downs

Pulls down are a fun and energetic exercise sure to get your blood circulating and your cardio going. Pull downs work s on the backs as well as the arm and lats.

Exercise 3: Overhead Tricep extension

A good old fashion exercise that focuses on the triceps area. This exercise helps with overall arm strength and is helpful when reaching or picking up things

Exercise 4: Chops

Pure energy and explosion with this exercises it also helps develops the core.

Exercise 5: Hip Flexors

One of the areas that is sometimes ignored. It’s important that you flex your ankle. You will feel the burn in your legs.

Exercise 6: Leg extension