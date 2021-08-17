A fun easy towel workout

No gym no problem, 4 easy exercises that are fun and functional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get in shape with an easy fun workout, no gym membership required. Motivational fitness coach, Meghan Trainor, has 4 functional and fun exercises you can do with a towel. You don't need expensive equipment or a gym membership. In fact many people are staying home with the uptick in the pandemic cases, so these exercises are great to help you get in shape and are extremely helpful for everyday movements like picking up kids and grabbing groceries. All these exercises can be done for time and not reps. All you need do is set a timer for 30 seconds and complete the exercise and move onto the next exercise.

Exercise 1: Row the Boat

Stretch your towel out in front of you, feet shoulder width apart, now take your left foot back and rotate your towel in a big oval to your right hip and back into the position you started. Repeat the process on the other side.

Exercise 2: Dribble the ball

This exercise is very easy to do . All you do is squat as far as you can and pass the towel between your legs in a figure eight.

Exercise 3: Stir the pot

Once again feet shoulder with apart and now stretch your left foot out to the side of your body and now rotate the towel out to the same side as the movement of your foot. It looks like you are stirring a big pot in front of you.

Exercise 4: Slam the ball