A Low Country Boil – Delicious!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for some good food this morning We have a low country boil happening here on the charlotte today patio with Chef Tille and Clint Boyd.

This is an easy dish to make. “before we get started you want to make sure that you buy local” says Boyd. He adds "Our shrimp are caught here in the United States locally on the Carolina Coast. “The Low Country Boil" can feed a number of people and is reminiscent of making a gumbo without the sauce” says Chef Tille.

Here are the details:

Ingredients

• 4 lemons, halved

• 2 onions, quartered

• 1 stick unsalted butter

• 3 oz (half of a container) seafood seasoning

• 2 bottles of ale • 1 quart vegetable or fish stock

• pinch of saffron threads

• garlic bulb, with base cut off

• sea salt to taste • peppercorns

• 3 lbs baby red potatoes

• 1 package (1 lb) andouille, sliced into chunks

• 6 ears corn, halved

• 3 lbs large shrimp (21/25 count)

Instructions

• Bring the lemons, onions, saffron, butter, peppercorns, garlic bulb, and seafood seasoning, beer, stock and 1 quart of water to a rolling boil.

• Add the potatoes and let cook for 10 minutes.

• Add the andouille. Boil for 5 min.

• Add the corn. Boil for 10 more minutes.

• Finally, add the shrimp and cook for 3 minutes.

• When the shrimp are cooked, strain all ingredients and place on butcher paper in the center of the table for easy cleanup.