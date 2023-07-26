A mid day pick me up, sponsored by Pure Intentions Coffee

NASCAR'S Denny Hamlin delivers shoes to kids

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Pure Intentions Coffee is locally roasted here in Charlotte. They're serving up great mugs and great coffee. It's the perfect mid day pick me up!

Have you heard about this? A group of local kids got a huge gift from NASCAR star Denny Hamlin. Hamlin, along with FedEx volunteers, delivered new shoes and coats to kids at the boys and girls club of Cabarrus county on Tuesday. It's all part of "Operation Warm." While the plan is to help schools across the country, kids here got quite the experience. They had the chance to create their own shoe design.

Hamlin will then pick his favorite design and wear them on August 26th in Daytona for the last race of the regular season.

Be sure to join us every Wednesday for your mid day pick me up brought to you by Pure Intentions Coffee.

You can find more information about Pure Intentions Coffee and what they have to offer online at PureIntentionsCoffee.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.