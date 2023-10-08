A mixologist finalist in the NCRLA Chef Showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 14, at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh. The event is open to the public, and runs from 6-8:30 pm. Tickets are $125 and must be purchased in advance at NCChefShowdown.com. Ticketed guests will eat and drink locally, enjoying samples from 14 chefs making savory dishes, 5 chefs makings desserts and six mixologists each crafting a cocktail and a mocktail. The ticketed guest will have the ability to vote as well. On Aug 14, the NCRLA will announce the winners of the 2023 NCRLA Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year and Mixologist and Distillery of the Year. For more information on this event you can visit HeidiBillottoFood.com or to get your tickets you can visit NCChefShowdown.com.