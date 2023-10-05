A Mother's Day deal from Benton Integrative Medicine

They have a variety of treatments available for women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to the Benton Integrative Medicine website, their goal is to offer affordable Direct Primary Care from a holistic perspective.

FemiWave uses shockwave therapy and is based on numerous clinical studies proven to increase blood flow and restore healthy tissue. Using these low-intensity sound waves help to restore sensation and natural lubrication and eliminate urinary incontinence. These sessions are commonly used for issues after childbirth, perimenopause, menopause, post menopause.

The O-Shot uses Platelet Rich Plasma that stimulates stem cells to generate better functioning and healthier tissues in the vaginal area.

For Mother's Day you can get a $65 Classic Facial for ONLY $14 with the purchase of FemiWave or O-Shot! For more information, bentonintegrative.com.

