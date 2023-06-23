Former Olympian, Shannon Miller shares her story for Cancer Survivor Month, sponsored by Aflac

The study found early detection and screening can save lives

June is National Cancer Survivor month, when we celebrate the brave men, women and children who have faced cancer and survived. 2 time Olympian and winner of 7 Olympic medals, Shannon Miller, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 33 knows first-hand that early detection really does save lives. On Friday, she shared her amazing story... about how a routine medical checkup saved her life and the lessons she now shares with others about making the right decisions when it comes to preventative healthcare.

According to Aflac, the unfortunate reality is, cancer touches almost everyone at some point in their lives and everyone's story is unique, especially when it comes to cancer treatment. Aflac cancer insurance is here to help you and your family better cope financially—and emotionally.



They believe your story requires real solutions to help support the financial and emotional challenges faced by patients and their families –before, during, and after diagnosis.

