A New Years workout that will have you GRATEFUL!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Setting resolutions for the new year is a good thing and a great way to reset, take a deep breath and restart. Motivation fitness Coach Meghan Trainor, wants us to remember how grateful we should be before we get started. Meghan has a fun workout format to remind us that grateful put you in a good state of mind and will get your body moving.
G is for Goblet Squats
R is for Renegade Rows
A is for Arnold Press
T is for Tricep push-ups
E is for Elbow Planks
F is for Front Raises
L is for Lunges
Follow Meghan on Instagram @BodybyTrainor.