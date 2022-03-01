x
Charlotte Today

A New Years workout that will have you GRATEFUL!

Start the year off right be grateful!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Setting resolutions for the new year is a good thing and a great way to reset, take a deep breath and restart. Motivation fitness Coach Meghan Trainor, wants us to remember how grateful we should be before we get started. Meghan has a fun workout format to remind us that grateful put you in a good state of mind and will get your body moving.

G is for Goblet Squats

R is for Renegade Rows

A is for Arnold Press

T is for Tricep push-ups

E is for Elbow Planks

F is for Front Raises

L is for Lunges

Follow Meghan on Instagram @BodybyTrainor.

