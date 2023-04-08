A pineapple basil sparkler, sponsored by Mineragua

This is a delicious drink for summertime

Chef Jerlynn Torres joined Charlotte Today on Friday from Mineragua to share a delicious pineapple basil sparkler recipe. This drink is filled with antioxidants and is very hydrating. Sparkling water has become so popular due to it's health benefits. It is hydrating, it is a great alternative to soda, and it really helps to draw out delicious flavors when you use it as a mixer.

For this drink, you'll use muddled blueberries, fresh pineapple and a hint of agave, a bit of lime and fresh basil. This pineapple basil sparkler is great for summertime and will keep you hydrated and refreshed.

