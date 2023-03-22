A recipe worthy of the Masters tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our recipe today is inspired by one of the most famous golf tournament in the United States - The Masters. We've invited Chef William Williams on the show to unveil one of the dishes he will be serving up. “I have been making this recipe - Augusta Caviar for the Master for the past 6 years” says Chef Williams. He goes on to say “the recipe influence comes from Vera Stewart, the celebrity Chef I work for at the Masters, she is phenomenal; incidentally she beat Bobby Flay.” This dish could be used as a topper if your making nachos or if you have leftover added ingredients to a soup.
Here is what you need to know:
Ingredients
1 Cup Black beans
2 Cup Corn
1/4 cup rough chop cilantro
1 tsp. Cumin
2 bell peppers chopped
1 lime, squeeze the juice
Pita Chips or tortilla chips
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 tsp dry oregano
2 tsp of minced jalapeño
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and
mix. Serve with pita chips
Store in fridge and chill for 2 - 4
hours.
For more follow Chef Williams on Instagram @SeasonedProvisions or visit SeasonedProvision.com
