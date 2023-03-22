A recipe worthy of the Masters tournament

Augusta Caviar is on the menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our recipe today is inspired by one of the most famous golf tournament in the United States - The Masters. We've invited Chef William Williams on the show to unveil one of the dishes he will be serving up. “I have been making this recipe - Augusta Caviar for the Master for the past 6 years” says Chef Williams. He goes on to say “the recipe influence comes from Vera Stewart, the celebrity Chef I work for at the Masters, she is phenomenal; incidentally she beat Bobby Flay.” This dish could be used as a topper if your making nachos or if you have leftover added ingredients to a soup.

Here is what you need to know:

Ingredients

1 Cup Black beans

2 Cup Corn

1/4 cup rough chop cilantro

1 tsp. Cumin

2 bell peppers chopped

1 lime, squeeze the juice

Pita Chips or tortilla chips

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp dry oregano

2 tsp of minced jalapeño

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and

mix. Serve with pita chips

Store in fridge and chill for 2 - 4

hours.

For more follow Chef Williams on Instagram @SeasonedProvisions or visit SeasonedProvision.com

