A recliner is the perfect Father's Day gift

There is a sale on recliners at Discount Furniture and Mattress that you won't want to miss

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Are you still on the hunt to find the perfect gift for Dad this Father's Day? Discount Furniture and Mattress is where you need to go to find it. They are having a Fathers Day recliner sale that you will not want to miss. Head over to their store and check out their wide selection of chairs. You can even register to win a gift card for a father's day dinner on them.

The best part is that at Discount Furniture and Mattress they make it so easy to shop and find the perfect piece for your home. They have 2 locations... one in Pineville and one in Monroe.

You can also find them on social media before you head to the store. They're online at DiscountFurnitureandMattress.com & they're also on Facebook & Instagram.

Remember Father's Day will be here before you know it! So now is the perfect time to check out this sale.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.