A Southern Favorite recipe Biscuits & Gravy

Make your own delicious Biscuits and Gravy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — She is a Kindergarten teacher by day, home cook by night, we welcome Elizabeth Barrick to Charlotte Today, on Wednesday's show, she made a Southern Favorite: Biscuits and Gravy. This is a favorite here among people in the South. “I learned to make this recipe for my family and they absolutely love it” says Barrick. You can buy biscuits already made or make your own. Biscuits and Gravy are delicious. Follow her @La_Cozy_Casita. Here is the recipe:

Sausage Gravy

1 lb breakfast pork sausage, I prefer Jimmy Dean pork sausage gravy

1/3 cup flour

3-4 cups milk

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, red pepper flakes to taste

Brown sausage in a large skillet over medium high heat until thoroughly heated, and browned. Stir frequently and break up sausage as the meat browns, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add a sprinkle of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes. Do not drain fat. Stir flour into the sausage until well combined and until flour is no longer white. Color should be tan/light brown. Gradually add 3 cups milk, stirring continuously, until the gravy thickens and comes to a gentle boil. Stir frequently and scrape the bottom of the pan. Add a sprinkle of all seasoning once more. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer and stir for 2 more minutes until gravy thickens. If gravy is too thick, add remaining milk until desired gravy consistency is reached. Taste and season once more if needed. Serve over warm biscuits.

Country Biscuits

﻿﻿4 cups all-purpose flour

﻿﻿2 tablespoon baking powder

﻿﻿2 tablespoon white sugar

﻿﻿2 heaping teaspoons Kosher salt

﻿﻿2/3 cup shortening (Heaping)

﻿﻿2 cups milk

Preheat the oven to 425° degrees

Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Cut in shortening until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Gradually stir in milk until dough pulls away from the side of the bowl. Roll dough out to 1 inch thick. Cut biscuits with a large cutter or juice glass dipped in flour. Repeat until all dough is used. Place biscuits onto an ungreased baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until the edges begin to brown, 13 to 15 minutes. Brush with butter as biscuits are cooling.

*adapted from All Recipes JP Big Daddy Biscuits