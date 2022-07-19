A summer favorite - brothless ramen bowl

Jinya Ramen Bar says, this is not your ordinary ramen bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning, we've got a new twist on a year round favorite, ramen.

And when it's hot out, the last thing many people are thinking is soup for dinner!

Jahzmin French, joining us today from Jinya Ramen Bar - making ramen with a twist...without broth..

Now that it’s summertime, it’s hot outside so JINYA Ramen Bar introduced a broth-less ramen dish called Spicy Maze-Men!

It may have zero broth, but it is still packed with all the flavor and guests can still get their ramen fix without the hot fluster of the soup. This special summer bowl features extra thick noodles dressed with Umami bonito Japanese aioli sauce, pork chasu, kimchi, seasoned egg, green onion, white onion, shredded bonito flakes and shredded nori dried seaweed. We focus on authentic Japanese ramen, working hard to ensure our slowly simmered broth and noodles take center stage of every dish. We simmer our broth in-house for 20 hours. We really pay attention to detail and authenticity, while still creating new and exciting variations on the classics ramen dishes. It’s perfect for the summer though because you can skip the “soup” part of ramen and still enjoy all the classic, umami flavors. For more great recipe visit JinyaRamenBar.com.

