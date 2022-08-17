A Summer Seafood celebration with Ernie Adler

Snapper, clams , mussels and shrimp are all on the summer menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is almost over, the weather is cooling, school is starting, and football season is almost here. A great way to cap off the summer is grilling up your favorite seafood to celebrate beach, fun, friends, and family.

We welcome the grill master Ernie Adler.



Seafood Celebration

First buy your favorite whole fish. Make sure it is has a decent size cavity (snapper, grouper, bluefish). Cut the cavity so it's open all the way, cut some slits on both sides and rub all with olive oil. Season the inside and out with salt and pepper, minced garlic, your favorite herbs (thyme, oregano, dill, parsley, and stuff the cavity with fresh herbs, tomato, and onion slices. Tie up with butcher twine so the stuffing stays in and slide in some lemon and lime slices, and herbs under the twine, grill at 400 degrees on a pan with some smoke going for about 15-20 minutes until the eyes are whitish and flip over for another 15-20 minutes. Serve whole and let guest "pick off the bone" but remind them to watch out for bones too.



Next up fresh clams and mussels.

Use a cast iron pan to house the clams and mussels. Put in butter, garlic, water, lemon juice, and white or blush wine. When boiling add in the clams and mussels and cook until they are open. Here is a safe tip you can use. Before cooking any clams, if clams are open tap them to get them to close if they close they are good , if not do not serve but discard those clams.

Skewered Shrimp

Finally finish off the seafood with some small skewer shrimp kabobs. Skewer two jumbo shrimp per kabob, rub with olive oil and your favorite seasoning, and simply grill for 2 minutes per side until firm to the touch.



Corn on the side

On the side make sure to grill up some sweet corn. Brush with oil, season with Kosher salt and a dash of pepper, and grill until a slight char. Before serving cut into pinwheels or half for easy serving and eating.