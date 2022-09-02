A Super total body workout!

3 exercises to get your total body moving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get moving with Life Coach and Fitness Influencer, Leonard Wheeler. He has 3 exercises to work the entire body. Wheeler says "its extremely important to use weight that is not too heavy for you. In some cases that may mean no weight at all."

Exercise 1: Goblet squats

The dumbbell weight must hug your chest while you are squatting. On the way up from the squat your going to explode the dumbbell upward above your head with both hands. Makes sure you do it slow and do not lean forward where you can hurt your back.



Exercise 2: Snatches

This is a goods total body exercise, You need a dumbbell that is not too heavy. Keep legs shoulder with apart. Keep the weight of your body on your heels when snatching. Your going to squat down grab the weight in your hand and snatch the weight up quickly above your head. It’s important that you keep your body from leaning forward, and that you have a nice wide base for stability.

Exercise 3: Kettle bell swings