A Thanksgiving cocktail from Haberdish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Haberdish is rolling out a new cocktail menu for fall! Here are a few of the highlights:
Late Night Text // pretzel washed Chemist barrel rested gin, chile pepper & coffee syrup, housemade cold brew coffee, cream, bitters
La Bonita Rosa Blanca // Epsolon Blanco tequila, mezcal, ginger & jalapeño syrup, lemon, soda, egg white, grapefruit & rose spritz, beauty berry gel
A Tale of Two Gins // Sipsmith V.J.O.P gin, Roku gin, pearl onion & rosemary infused Dolin dry vermouth, bitters, housemade cocktail onion
I Put a Spell on You // blanco tequila, pomegranate, grenadine, black pepper & cardamom syrup, lime, soda