A unique way to decorate your pumpkin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You probably have a few pumpkins on your doorstep for the season. This year instead of carving a traditional pumpkin, create a plant container with your pumpkin!

There are so many fun ways to do it. First carve out the inside to create room for the plants. Then, you can fill it up with the plants of your choice to create a unique decoration. You can also carve a face onto the front and make it look like the plants are hair!