A wallet edit can simplify your life

Get rid of credit cards and coupons you don't use or need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the vaccine roll-out in full swing, consumers are re-engaging with their social lives and being very intentional about how they spend both their time and money. A pair of unexpected experts – Certified Financial Social Worker Marsha Barnes, and Founder/CEO of organizational design company Life in Jeneral Jen Robin – will discuss how we can successfully “Wallet Edit” and focus on the things that matter most.

Barnes maintains that people need a wallet edit badly but don't recognize the signs. If your wallet is bursting at the seams with credit cards or overrun by coupons then you need a wallet edit. The wallet edit is important so that you have access to the things that are of value and that you actually will use. For example if you travel you may want to keep a travel card in your wallet or if you frequent the grocery store, you may want to keep your grocery membership card in your wallet.