A4 Wealth gives us a market update

Reasons why we may see an upswing in the economy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot has happened in the past 15 months. A4 Wealth's John Balcerzak and Gradient Investment's Mike Binger talk about where we stand now with the stock and bond markets.

If you are looking for a financial advisor, Balcerzak shares this advice. Find one who acts as a fiduciary and works in your best interest. Make a long term plan and stick to it. Be nimble and make changes as needed. Prepare for increased tax legislations and do tax planning now.

