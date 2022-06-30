Accidents happen, especially on the Fourth of July, call Downer Law

The Fourth of July, is always known for fun and family. It's a day to celebrate with love ones the Independence of these United States. Yet, it is also known for being one of the busiest traffic holidays of the year where a number of accidents occur. What do you need to do? Who do you call if you are involved in an accident? Here with more is Andy Downer, from Downer Law.

"Yes we at the law firm see a number of accidents on this special holiday" says Downer. The accident range from car wrecks, firework mishaps, boating and motorcycling accidents. The sheer volume of people getting together celebrating , driving to and fro on land or water accounts for many mishaps and unfortunate accidents. Accidents that can often end in injury or worse.

Downer Law is there to help walk you through the steps of an accident. Downer Law knows the in and outs and is concerned about you. Whether you are on land or on the water most accidents, be it car or boat are handle in like manner. You may need medical attention, rehab etc... Downer Law is familiar with all the steps to making you whole. Downer Law is there to help protect your rights now and in the future. They are there to set you on the road to getting well physically and financially. If you or someone you know is injured in an accident don't hesitate to get in touch with Downer Law. For more information visit DownerLaw.com or call them at 704-348-6700.