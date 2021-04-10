Achieve glass skin with these steps

Stanley Owings shares his tips to achieve skin that reflects like glass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Glass skin is the new trend where your skin is at it's healthiest. There are a lot of steps you can use to achieve this look and Stanley Owings has everything we need to know.

1. Dermaplane your skin. This removes all of the dead skin off your face to allow for products to soak in better. Make sure to prep your skin with an oil and use a brand new razor to do this,

2. Probiotic skin care is next. Good bacteria is good for your skin so make sure to use that to get your skin glowing.

3. Hydration. Make sure to drink lots of water and hydrate your skin.

4. Botox is another way. It paralyzes the skin to make your skin smooth and avoid shadows on your skin.