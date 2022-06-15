Find out how you can help and give back to the Ada Jenkins Center

The Ada Jenkins Center is helping those in need n Davidson, Huntersville and Cornelius

The Ada Jenkins Center is a 501c3 nonprofit helping those in poverty break the cycle and gain economic independence. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ada Jenkins Center provided emergency rent/utility payments for 300+ families in 2020.

The Ada Jenkins Center is located in Davidson, NC. They serve neighbors in need in Davidson, Huntersville and Cornelius.

WCNC Charlotte, the TEGNA Foundation, Steel Skin Realty and the Parham Family Foundation donated $5,000 to the Ada Jenkins Center. If you would like to help, you can purchase items for the Ada Jenkins Center from their Amazon Wish List.

Head over to wcnc.com/makeadifference to check out what they need and to make a donation.

You can also head to adajenkins.org to find more about the organization and how they help our local communities.

