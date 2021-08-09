Add punch to your powder room

Wallpaper, color and hardware are a few things to update the look of your powder room

It's almost fall - we're moving back into our homes and the holiday season is coming fast. And this year, we hope to be welcoming friends and family back into our homes. It's the one space your guests will surely see. So why not give your powder room a new punch of style? Interior designer Lauren Clement has tips to punch up the powder room. The powder room is a small space that can make a difference to your home by adding some punch.There are several tips that are easy and affordable that Clement suggest you use.

Tip 1 - use wallpaper and it doesn't have to be expensive/ it will change the look of the room.

Tip 2 - punch up the color to the vanity. A navy or green vanity can make a huge statement. Any bold color will suffice.

Tip 3 - Gold is back. Think of gold in a light fixture or on pulls or part of the faucet system. Just a little gold will go a long way.