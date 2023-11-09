Add some extra fun to your workout with Tone and Tap

They hope to make exercise feel more approachable by holding classes at breweries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, the mission of Tone and Tap is to bring together like-minded people who enjoy working out in a non-intimidating environment, socializing, and living a life of balance — all while supporting local breweries.

Brewery-run fitness clubs and yoga classes have become prevalent amid the Charlotte beer scene, but trainer Hannah Letts noticed there was a lack of brewery classes for boot camp enthusiasts. She started Tone & Tap at Town Brewing in 2018, holding classes twice a month.

With five classes per week hosted at different Charlotte breweries, they have not only created access to brewery boot camp classes, but brewery boot camp community as well.

To view their full schedule of brewery workout classes and to find more information, visit their website toneandtapfitness.com.

