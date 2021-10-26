ADHD and parenting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may have a child or know someone who has a child with ADHD. It can be a tough road to navigate for parents and kids. Board Certified Cognitive Specialist Beatrice Moise has some more information of what parents can do to help their child and themselves.

ADHD is known as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It is very common among kids. In fact there are 3 types of ADHD, Attentive, Hyperactive and a combination of both Attentive and Hyperactive. Kids with ADHD suffer from executive function disorder where they have a hard time staying on task. For example, they may be working on something downstairs and then go upstairs and completely forget what they were working on. They have a very tough time finishing what they started. Moise suggest that when a child is diagnosed with ADHD it is important to focus on the positives of ADHD and not the negatives. Most kids with ADHD are extremely bright and very gifted. Moise also says "that medication is not a cure all but a window that is left open into a world that is often close to many." Along with cognitive work and therapy as well as medication people with ADHD can be extremely functional and productive. For more information, Follow Beatrice on Instagram @AChildlkikemine.