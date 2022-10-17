Beatrice Moise shares ways parents can help their children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is ADHD Awareness month, a condition typically diagnosed in childhood that often lasts into adulthood. ADHD is Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity Disorder. Parenting coach and cognitive specialist Beatrice Moise joined Charlotte Today to talk about signs to look for in children and how you can help.

How can parents tell if they're kids are suffering from ADHD? Be on the lookout for their behavior, mood and cognition. They may start getting fidgety, can’t focus, or they may start interrupting at inappropriate times. Check with the school as well as they may see signs.

Parents can pay close attention to their child. They can also partner with the school and create a plan for the home.

This something that can impact a child's learning and can be lifelong. Learning to deal with it early is a great first step. For more information visit BeatreiceMoise.com

