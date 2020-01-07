x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

charlotte-today

Cool summer treat for adults

Tasty recipes for popsicles using bourbon, gin and vodka

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adult Popsicles 

Peaches and Bourbon

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

1 cup mint

1/3 cup Bourbon

1 cup Peaches (frozen or fresh)

  • Make a simple syrup with sugar and water then cool

  • Put all the ingredients in the blender
  • Pour into popsicle

Gin and Tonic

3 cups tonic

1 ½ oz Gin

¼ lime sliced or ½ cucumber

  • Stir gin and tonic and pour into popsicles
  • Drop small pieces of lime or cucumber

 Gummie Lemonade

 3 cups lemonade or sprite

Gummie Bears

2 oz vodka

  • Soak the gummies in vodka for about 2 hours
  • Pour any soft soda into popsicle
  • Drop some gummies in each one

Strawberry Moscato

** Moscato is low alcohol so no problem freezing

½ cup of sugar

½ cup of water

2/3 cup Moscato

1 cup sliced strawberries

  • Make simple syrup then cool
  • Mix with Moscato
  • Pour into popsicles and drop in strawberries

I used a small can and strawberries and no simple syrup and it froze OK

 

 