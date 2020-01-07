Cool summer treat for adults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adult Popsicles
Peaches and Bourbon
2 cups water
2 cups sugar
1 cup mint
1/3 cup Bourbon
1 cup Peaches (frozen or fresh)
- Make a simple syrup with sugar and water then cool
- Put all the ingredients in the blender
- Pour into popsicle
Gin and Tonic
3 cups tonic
1 ½ oz Gin
¼ lime sliced or ½ cucumber
- Stir gin and tonic and pour into popsicles
- Drop small pieces of lime or cucumber
Gummie Lemonade
3 cups lemonade or sprite
Gummie Bears
2 oz vodka
- Soak the gummies in vodka for about 2 hours
- Pour any soft soda into popsicle
- Drop some gummies in each one
Strawberry Moscato
** Moscato is low alcohol so no problem freezing
½ cup of sugar
½ cup of water
2/3 cup Moscato
1 cup sliced strawberries
- Make simple syrup then cool
- Mix with Moscato
- Pour into popsicles and drop in strawberries
I used a small can and strawberries and no simple syrup and it froze OK