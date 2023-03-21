Affordable housing seminar this Saturday, March 25th

If you're in the market for a new home, this affordable housing seminar is for you!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The Charlotte Housing Market has been red hot and with interest rates expected to continue to rise *now may be the time to buy a home. If you're in the market for a home, there's an affordable homebuying seminar this Saturday, but you do have to pre-register.

Tuesday on Charlotte Today, we were joined by: Senior Loan Officer, Cathy Edwards, Real Estate Agent, Ambernique Bradley, and True Homes USA, Chelsea Jones.

Edwards tell us, as a lender she will walk buyers through the process of purchasing a home: education, interest rates, debt, income, affordable housing, what they can qualify for in terms of assistance.

When talking to Chelsea we focused on the true reality when it comes to affordable housing availability. Jones tells us "we are in a crisis right now, when it comes to affordable housing." She adds, "this weekend, we'll feature a community providing homes at $250-260K price point."

We then zoned in to homebuyers...and asked Ambernique why it's so important to work with a realtor who is local, and knows the area where you're looking.

Bradley says: "...local realtors know the market, and are educated and provide a better process."

To register... go to eventbrite go to free homebuying seminar in Sugar Creek (eventbrite.com/e/free-first-time-home-buyers-seminar) or scan the QR Code.

You can also learn more about money available at: monarch1893.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.