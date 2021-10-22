African cuisine influences western culture and cuisine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens has assembled a group of speakers who are experts on the influence of African cultures and crops on Carolina cropland. Here with more is food writer, Adrian Miller. Southern food is one of the earliest fusion cuisines in America; bringing together the foods from West Africa, Western Europe and the Americas. The influence is widespread from African crops like coffee, black-eyed peas and okra to South American crops that benefited from African involvement like sweet potatoes and peanuts. The influence of Africa and its people on our Carolina crops has been underappreciated and even ignored. In fact most people don’t know the rich tradition of African crops and its deep influence. Yet, there are so many people now interested in knowing the backstory of where there food originates.