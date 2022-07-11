Age Isn't What It Used To Be

Redefining Age to Fit New Social Norms

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

We are starting to view age differently as age becomes less limiting. Age no longer determines someone’s life choices. People used to be grandparents by 50, now they might be having their first baby! People are able to stay productive for longer since we are living younger for longer.

It used to be that you got married, had children, and had a career in your 20s, then became a grandparent by 50. Today, 20s = college; 30s, 40s, 50s = career & children; 70s+ = retirement & grandchildren. Each decade has a new meaning compared to years past.

Middle age should be redefined as peak age. It’s when you know what you want and are still young enough to accomplish it. Middle age was 35, now it’s closer to 60!

This gives people more time to reinvent themselves and achieve their goals throughout their lifetime. We don’t need to see age as a limitation in the same way we used to. You can do everything you want as long as you are motivated to stay productive. Our relationships change as we redefine age. Since the stigma of “old age” is starting to dissolve, we are more likely to have friendships that cross generational lines.

Women were more affected by ageist beliefs than men due to their “biological clocks” and stigma towards having a career while raising a family.

Career opportunities for men and women are more equalized now that women are also able to have children later in life, thanks to advancements like IVF. This gives women time to build a successful career before having kids, if they’d like to.

Women’s fashion has also changed to reflect our new perception of age. People used to “dress old” after a certain age, but today, women of all ages dress in the latest fashions. There are even fashion icons in their 60s and 70s!

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.