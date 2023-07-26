"Ain't Too Proud" is coming to the QC sponsored by Blumenthal Performing Arts

Ain't Too Proud is returning to Charlotte by popular demand and plays through Sunday, July 30 at Belk theater at Blumenthal performing arts. On Wednesday's Charlotte Today...we were joined by swing and dance captain in Aint Too Proud, Melvin Gray Junior. Melvin is from North Carolina, currently on a major national Broadway tour of the hit musical that follows the Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “The legendary temptations have entertained many people for so many years” says Gray. He adds “there dance moves and sound was undeniable and contributed to style of music knowns as R&B.” As a swing I get to play so many roles, one day I’m Dennis Edwards another time I’m David Ruffin or Al” says Junior. Full of their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 top ten hits with 14 reaching number one. Melvin covers multiple roles in the show, as well as dance captain, maintaining the choreography with the rest of the company on tour as a representative of the Tony-winning choreographer, Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On your Feet!). Tickets are limited but still available at blumenthalarts.org