All Aboard! It's time to travel

Let MSC Cruise Line take you on your next vacay

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

We caught up with the Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman at the beautiful private island, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve and here is what she had to say about MSC Cruise Line. "MSC is the World’s 3rd largest Cruise line that has so much to offer."

"Exclusive to MSC Cruise guests, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve was designed to show their appreciation of the environment and ensure they are doing their part to take care of the planet, all while giving you a slice of paradise" says Kaufman. With docking right on the island, you can walk straight off the ship and onto 2 miles of white sand beaches where chairs, umbrellas and cabanas await to help you sit back and relax beside crystal blue waters.

Designed to bring you closer than ever before to the sea, the MSC Seascape's cutting-edge design offers an immersive experience that combines relaxation, entertainment, and world-class dining with breathtaking water views during your time aboard. You’ll feel a closeness with the ocean that’s unmatched and will transform your time at sea into a genuinely unforgettable and refreshing experience.

Kaufman says "on the MSC ships you'll find a wide selection of the best boutiques at sea, stocked with all your favorite premium brands, so you can enjoy the best shopping experience during your cruise." Treat yourself on board and look your best whenever you want! Their shops are open all day and until late at night when at sea. If a bit of poolside therapy sounds like your idea of heaven, look no further than one of their numerous swimming pools to get your fill of sun and relaxation, while their pool attendants can cater to your every need. There are plenty of outdoor and indoor activities. Their entertainment features Broadway theatre, music and more. Enjoy dining in their restaurants or enjoy the dinner buffets as well as bars and lounges. Kaufman added, "the Staterooms are absolutely beautiful and comfortable, there is so much to take in. If you’re looking to get away than look no further than MSC Cruise Line. They have it all for the family or couples or singles or groups who wants to do vacation right."

For more information visit MSCcruises.com.