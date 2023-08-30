All about girl power, sponsored by Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run has created a lasting impact in the community

According to their website, Girls on the Run has fun, evidence-based programs that inspire all girls to build their confidence, kindness and decision making skills. Dynamic lessons instill valuable life skills including the important connection between physical and emotional health.

Executive Director Karen Gipson says Girls on the Run was founded in 1996 and started with just 13 girls. They now serve over 3,000 girls every year.

Each season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K. This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember! Everyone in our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement.

For more information, visit their website gotrgreaterclt.org.

