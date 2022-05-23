Upgrade your aging parent's bathroom before there is an immediate need

All About the Pipes can increase the safety and functionality of the bathroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Home improvement and bathroom safety go hand in hand with All About the Pipes. They can install items like no lip showers, bathtubs with doors, floating vanities, and other things that help the elderly move around safely and with ease.

This can really be helpful for people with aging parents of if they're getting older themselves and they would like to make modifications. It is also important to point out these are really changes that can and should be made before there is an immediate need.

Plus, with their added style factor, people no longer need to sacrifice style for functionality when preparing the bathroom for elderly living.

If you'd like to reach out to All About the Pipes to come make your bathroom safer and more functional, visit them online at allaboutthepipes.com.

